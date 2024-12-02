Hermes Group heads for "internationalisation"

Hermes Group, owned by the German distance-selling retail company Otto Group, has stated that its 12 individual companies grew in aggregate sales by 8% in 2013, which yielded a total revenue of EUR 2.08 billion.

According to Hanjo Schneider, the Otto Group board member and CEO of Hermes Europe, Otto has been taking advantage from the establishment of its own logistics and delivery systems in the European countries with ecommerce industries.

In 2013, the company’s core business saw 492 million mailpieces and parcels moved in Hermes companies in Germany, Britain, Austria, Italy and Russia, climbing 9% in the same year.

The package business accounted for more than 477 million of those shipments, up to 14.5% in 2012, with about 70% of the volume shipped for customers outside the Otto Group.

In the UK, the company invested EUR 30 million in expanding its logistics infrastructure and plans to have a network of 5,000 parcel shops in place and 36,000 parcel shops across Europe by the end of 2014.

In 2013 Hermes Group opened a laboratory for quality testing and certification in Shanghai which provides product testing and consulting services to merchants in Asia selling to the European consumer.

Hermes Group is looking for more business in China through providing added-value services to merchants there, after opening the first online store in China for Lascana, the female clothing firm that is part of Otto Group.

