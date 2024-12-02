Helpling receives USD 17 mln in funding round

The group of investors includes, among others, Mangrove Capital Partners, Phenomen Ventures, as well as Point Nine Capital and Lukasz Gadowski.

Currently, Helpling is available in more than 150 cities in 8 countries across Europe and Latin America. Helpling helps customers book a professional cleaner. Users of the app or the website type in their address, the number of rooms and select a convenient date. A specially-designed algorithm then finds the perfect cleaner.

Helpling provides its customers with household services and is supported by Rocket Internet, an internet incubator which, alongside Zalando, Groupon International and eDarling, has built various internet companies worldwide.