HelloFresh raises USD 84.7 mln to expand business operations

The latest round valued the company at USD 2.9 billion, up from USD 680 million after the last round. In February, 2015, the company had secured USD 126 million in series E round from Rocket Internet. Now, Rocket’s share in the company dropped from 58.9% to 57.2%, iamwire.com reports.

The firm claims that the additional funding will be used to consolidate HelloFresh’s position. HelloFresh currently operates in the UK, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and the US. It delivers over 4 million meals per month to 280,000 subscribers globally, as of April 2015. The company was founded in November 2011.

Rocket Internet has 30% stake in Berlin-based food-ordering service, Delivery Hero and has also backed Foodpanda, which is a competitor of DeliveryHero in Asia.