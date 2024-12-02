Hello Pay unveils new Business Solution package for SMEs

Hello Pay’s SoftPOS offering was deployed in 2021 and already allows suers to process payments, access daily auto cash-ups, and activate and handle multiple devices through a single account.

The company continued to expand its services and has now introduced a series of features for SME businesses, giving merchants access to loans, business covers, and more.

The Hello Pay Business Solution pack reduces operational costs for businesses, while providing protection and stimulating growth. At the same time, it will expand digitalisation in the region where it currently activates and help small merchants gain online visibility.