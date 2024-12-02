Hello Pay releases mPOS device

According to a report released by Global Market Insights, the market of mPOS devices already exceeded USD 20 billion in 2020 and will achieve a compound annual growth rate of up to 20% until 2027, providing new possibilities for SMEs and small vendors to capitalise on the use of mobile Points-of-Sale.

The company’s new device will bring enhanced capabilities than the other offerings, providing additional digital services. It is backed by a 4G technology and boasts a dual SIM, allowing merchants to sell digital services, airtime, and provide financial products like remittances and insurance.

Moreover, merchants can purchase business services through Hello Pay’s integrated platform and even apply for loans directly on the mPOS. Ultimately, the company is looking to enhance digitalisation and create a cashless ecosystem that can help SMEs thrive in the African region.