Hello Clever to partner Tyro Payments

The new partnership aims to boost Australia’s loyalty rewards landscape, launching at around 70,000 country-wide Tyro merchants and shoppers. With this addition, customers will be ale to redeem instant cashback rewards on daily transactions in-store and online through Hello Clever.





More about the partnership

The agreement between the two companies addresses the complexities and perceived lack of value in traditional point-based systems, with more than a half of all loyalty-based reward memberships are inactive and, therefore, customers cannot benefit from a bigger bang for their buck. Hello Clever’s real-time cashback reward will thus boost the in-store shopping experience with Tyro Merchants.

Moreover, with economic pressures on the rise, three in five customers claim they plan to increase the use of loyalty programmes and they reliance on them when shopping both online or in brick-and-mortar stores in the next 12 months. Cashback options are particularly appealing to clients as they get to redeem their money back instantly and use it for future purchase.





About the companies

Hello Clever is a buy-to-earn ecosystem empowering young Australians to manage their money safely and cleverly by getting the most of existing offers. The company encompasses a global team made of ex-bankers and fintech advocates and currently supports over 430 merchants across the country. Via Hello Clever, customers can purchase anything from house supplies to clothing, camping accessories, and even receive cashback on ride sharing platforms.

At the same time, Tyro is powering the future of business through innovative payments and banking solutions. It is currently Australia’s largest EftPOS provider and counts for over 66,000 customers. In the 2022 Fiscal Year, Tyro has processed transactions encompassing over AUD 34.2 billion.