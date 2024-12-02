Hellenic Bank collaborates with Fiserv

Through this partnership, Hellenic Bank is furthering its digital transformation strategy with the implementation of payments technology from Fiserv.

The Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv will enable the bank to simplify its payments architecture, operate more efficiently and offer customers new capabilities.

The Dovetail Payments Platform provides a single platform to centralize and manage all high value, low value and instant payment types and clearing schemes. Moving to a centralized payments system enabled by the Dovetail Payments Platform will help propel the bank’s growth by making it possible for the bank to decommission multiple siloed payments systems, simplify IT and payments architecture, and facilitate process automation.