Helicap raises USD 5 mln to democratise access to private markets

The funding round was led by Tikehau Capital and integrated Asian financial house PhillipCapital, each with over USD 35 million in Assets Under Management (AUM).

The new capital will allow Helicap to continue its goal to democratise the access to private markets and become an important player in the private investment market in Southeast Asia. The company aims to provide liquidity to alternative lenders and enable financial access for underbanked MSMEs through a single fintech investment platform that prioritises risk management.

As the world’s economy is on the verge of a new recession, Helicap represents an alternative for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to provide stability and diversification in an inflationary environment, and help merchants thrive in the area.

The company’s flagship private debt fund recently raised USD 10 million from a regional bank-backed asset management firm that has around USD 20 billion in AUM. Since its inception, Helicap arranged USD 150 million in volume in over 300 completed deals.