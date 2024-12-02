Helcim launches new developer partnership programme

This new programme is aimed at third-party developers, software platforms, and integration partners. This initiative allows participants to share in the revenue generated from transactions processed through their integrations. Representatives from Helcim talked about the company's motivation behind the programme, emphasising the desire to recognise partners for their efforts in creating and maintaining integrations.

Helcim already collaborates with various developers, including SaaS platforms, managed service providers (MSPs), custom development shops, and web designers. The company anticipates that the revenue-sharing model will attract additional developers to its payment services.

According to the official press release, Helcim has expanded its suite of developer tools significantly, recently launching the Smart Terminal API to facilitate the integration of card-present payment solutions.

More information about Helcim

Founded with a mission to enhance payment experiences for small businesses, Helcim serves thousands of clients across Canada and the US, spanning 800 different industries and processing billions in payments annually.

In July 2023, Helcim extended ACH bank transfers via its app integration with Xero. This update aimed to eliminate the reliance on traditional payment methods such as checks and wire transfers, which often cause delays and are reportedly unpopular among consumers.

The launch also capitalised on the increasing popularity of ACH transfers. According to a study conducted by Nacha referenced in the official release, during the first quarter of 2022, the ACH Network processed a total of USD 7.7 billion in payments valued at USD 19.7 trillion. This reflected a growth rate of 6.4% compared to the previous period.

By making ACH payments available through the Xero integration, Helcim was looking to enable businesses to offer payment options that cater to the increasing demand for more efficient transactions.