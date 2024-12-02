Heineken rewards New Zealanders consumers via BLE beacons

New Zealanders can earn flights, helicopter rides and VIP event access whenever they are close to Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacons installed in 120 Heineken outlets across the country via the beer maker’s Heineken Live mobile app.

Each time users go to a participant Heineken venue they accrue two different types of points — Heineken Status Points and Venue Points. Points are based on the number of times users are out and within range of an iBeacon. Through the app, Heineken Live users are able to receive a multitude of big ticket surprise experiences, rewards or opportunities such as VIP event tickets, money-can’t-buy-access to events and food and beverage vouchers, according to a company’s representative.

Heineken worked with Rush Digital, an Auckland-based company, and advertising agency Saatchi & Saatchi to develop the mobile app and launch the service in New Zealand.