Heidelpay completes acquisition of mPAY24

mPAY24 was established in 2001 and is headquartered in Vienna. The firm specialises in offering ecommerce technical payment processing services, with its platform currently being used by more than 2,000 merchants.

mPAY24 joins DACH payment service platform to establish an omni-channel and multijurisdiction payment solutions provider.

mPAY24 is the second takeover by Heidelpay. The current acquisition was first announced in January 2017 and completed in September 2017.

In October 2017, Heidelpay also acquired German POS payment specialist StarTec.