Hedron Network champions Acturis + FullCircl integration

Hedron brokers can now access FullCircl’s SmartBroker solution directly via API integration with the Acturis general insurance platform as part of their membership options. SmartBroker delivers rich, contextualised company information on every business in the UK and Ireland.











By leveraging data-driven insights, brokers can identify new opportunities and build strong, long-term relationships that drive growth and revenue. Hedron has already seen significant interest when launching the integration at its Broker Forum event in October 2023 and anticipates high take-up from partner brokers, with two pilot groups already filled.

Speaking about the deal, officials from Hedron said they’re delighted to be one of the first networks to take advantage of the opportunities generated when two insurtech providers come together. FullCircl’s SmartBroker in combination with Acturis’ digital transformation platform will help their partner brokers identify new opportunities for growth and action them in an agile way.

Executives from FullCircl said Hedron has been a fantastic partner to FullCircl for over 8 years, they have grown with them and truly understand the value of customer lifecycle intelligence. They also understand the value of being early adopters. By investing in the FullCircl + Acturis integration they are ensuring their brokers act with sharper customer focus and complete market clarity to drive meaningful growth at every stage of the business journey – identify & acquire, verify & onboard, retain & grow.





Previous news from FullCircl

In October 2023, Acturis has partnered with FullCircl to integrate its SmartBroker solution into Acturis' platform. This collaboration aimed to provide data enrichment to brokers, insurers, and MGAs, addressing challenges such as onboarding speed, underwriting accuracy, risk reduction, and regulatory compliance.

By implementing FullCircl SmartBroker, the companies intend to enhance efficiency in identifying new customers, streamline onboarding processes, and improve customer data quality, ultimately leading to improved customer experiences and compliance with the Consumer Duty in the insurance market.

In August 2023, FullCircl has released updates to its Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform, tailored for financially regulated enterprises. The enhancements target risk professionals in B2B financial institutions, focusing on accelerating revenue generation while ensuring effective risk management.

The updates include integration with ComplyAdvantage PEPs and sanctions API for global watchlist compliance, an upgrade to Experian Delphi Score for improved credit scoring accuracy, integration with Experian Credit Data API for real-time credit check data retrieval, and enhanced customer monitoring with credit and risk-based triggers.

FullCircl aims to help institutions streamline customer acquisition, enhance compliance, mitigate risks, and achieve efficiency and revenue growth, emphasising the importance of 'time to revenue' in the financial sector.