Hedge Pay partners with Dwolla to offer round-ups for gamers

Round-up transfers have become a feature for typical Millennial and Gen Z consumers, with some wanting to ease into a new platform with small deposits while others want to expand the amount of money put towards a product or service, according to the press release.

Hedge Pay will leverage Dwolla’s payment solution to augment their product’s compatibility and provide greater ease of use for their customers. Pairing Dwolla’s account-to-account solution with Hedge Pay’s offerings will add to the overall product for the end users.

By joining the Dwolla Partner Ecosystem, Hedge Pay can add services to round-up deposit users in new distribution channels across different verticals, including spaces like cryptocurrency exchanges and web3 investment platforms. Both companies provide support throughout their integrations, security protocols, and API solutions. The partnership brings flexibility to customers looking for a round-up service provider.