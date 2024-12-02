Heathrow Airport fined GBP100k over data breach

The penalty comes after a staff member lost a USB stick in October 2017 containing “sensitive personal data”, which was later found by a member of the public. The Information Commissioners Office (ICO) said the memory stick, which contained 76 folders and more than 1,000 files, was not encrypted or password-protected.

Personal data of up to 50 Heathrow aviation security personnel was revealed. Still, only a small amount of files contained “sensitive” information, including a training video that exposed the names, dates of birth and passport numbers of 10 people, according to BBC.

However, a Heathrow spokeswoman said that following this incident, the company took action and strengthened processes and policies.