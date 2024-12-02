Heartland Payment Systems partners with AJB

Under the terms of the agreement, the partnership is set to help merchants comply with security mandates, EMV and other emerging forms of payment and also leverage Heartland Portico Gateway’s Dynamic Interchange Management.

The partnership will enable Heartland’s Portico Gateway to support merchants through AJB’s Flexible Integrated Payments (FiPay) and Retail Transaction Switch (RTS) solutions.

In recent news, Heartland Payment Systems has teamed up with Tabbedout, a mobile payment application that allows consumers to open, view and pay tabs with their phones, to provide a mobile payment solution designed for restaurant and bar operators.