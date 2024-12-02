Heartland Payment Systems acquires MCS Software for expansion in the US

The MCS Software enables the expansion of Heartland in the K-12 school nutrition and POS technology industry. Heartland School Solutions now serves over 34,000 K-12 schools nationwide, representing a 35% share of the public schools in the US.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, security technology, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 275,000 business and educational locations nationwide.

In January 2014, Heartland Payment Systems and AJB Software Design, a provider of integrated payment solutions, have entered a strategic partnership.