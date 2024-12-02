Heartland introduces AmEx card acceptance program

Small merchants in the Heartland Payment Systems network can now accept their customers’ preferred payment choice. The AmEx card acceptance program allows merchants to benefit from one-stop payment processing services across major card brands through Heartland.

Heartland Payment Systems delivers credit/debit/prepaid card processing, mobile commerce, ecommerce, marketing solutions, security technology, payroll solutions, and related business solutions and services to more than 275,000 business and educational locations nationwide.