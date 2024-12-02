HealRWorld and Mastercard launch UNSDG-focused corporate debit card

The HealRWorld corporate debit card will reward sustainable businesses and promote their commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The card is powered by HealRWorld’s proprietary sustainability data on global small and mid-sized businesses (SMEs), which indicates that those committed to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards are on average three times more creditworthy than their peers, according to research conducted by HealRWorld and global business information firm, Dun & Bradstreet.











Features that come with the card

Cardholders will experience digital banking capabilities, including multi-currency accounts, domestic and international payments, employee cards, and a powerful expense app, all integrated within the accounting platforms. Furthermore, they will have access via the digital app to HealRWorld’s proprietary Sustain Planet Earth Committed SDG Self-Reporting Educational Tool and Designation for SMEs to learn more and report on their support of one or more of the SDGs, as well as to millions of ESG-aligned consumers and businesses that are part of the HealRWorld global digital community and marketplace.

Coming soon, the HealRWorld Corporate Debit Card will also allow customers to monitor their spending and carbon footprint leveraging purchasing data from merchant category codes (MCCs) via the Priceless Planet Carbon Calculator feature.





Aiming for sustainable finance

Company representatives stated that they believe one’s everyday spend can be a vote for the kind of world one wishes to see, and they hope their new product will enable merchants to further their sustainability goals and join the community of businesses globally committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

RailsR is providing HealRWorld with the necessary payment tools to enable its SMEs to enjoy a unique experience, linking a debit card and payment account to the unique Priceless Planet proposition. The card will allow users to give back to the planet by contributing towards planting a tree with each purchase.

The HealRWorld debit card will be launched using Toqio's white-labelled digital finance SaaS platform. Toqio provides a smart and connected way to create and deliver financial products and its platform allows clients to launch specific use cases on a single, shared infrastructure, including digital banking, card, and financing solutions.

Penrose Digital has been an early adopter of both the RailsR and Toqio platforms and will act as Programme Manager for the HealRWorld initiative. Its representatives said that they are excited to be a partner in this adventure. They believe that by directly linking everyday activities, such as corporate spending, with the actionable outcomes of Mastercard’s Priceless Planet Coalition, HealRWorld will make a tangible difference to the challenges the world faces.