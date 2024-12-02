HDFC Bank, Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded credit card

Set to be provided to Flipkart Wholesale members exclusively, the credit card will run on the Diners Club International network, part of the Discover Global Network, and can be used in over 200 countries globally wherever Diners Club cards are accepted.





Details on the HDFC Bank, Flipkart Wholesale credit card

Based on the information detailed in the press release, as part of this collaboration, Flipkart Wholesale’s registered members will have the chance to avail of 5% cashback on Flipkart Wholesale online purchases. Other benefits that are included are activation cashback worth USD 18 (INR 1,500), with zero joining fee, alongside additional cashback on utility bills together with other expenses.

The launch of co-branded credit cards is believed to help increase access to credit and expedite digital payments’ adoption while simultaneously providing India-based merchants with a multitude of benefits.











Commenting on the announcement, Koteshwar L N, Business Head of Flipkart Wholesale advised that the company is committed to transforming the Kirana retail ecosystem through means of technology and innovation, having a focus on enabling small retailers with easy and right credit options that aim to help solve their financial challenges.

As per their statement, through the launch of these credit cards, the company looks to assist small retailers with improved cashflow management while ensuring that the benefits associated with digitisation dissipate into the entire B2B ecosystem. The company is looking forward to collaborating with HDFC Bank to enable finance for all its members and provide a cashback of 5% on online spending to accelerate their growth trajectory and help them build an increasingly sustainable business.

Parag Rao, Country Head, Payments and Consumer Finance Technology and Digital Banking, HDFC Bank advised that as SMEs are considered the backbone of the Indian economy, being a card issuer activating within the region, the company has the mission of providing this segment with customised solutions. Following the collaboration with Flipkart Wholesale, HDFC Bank hopes to support an increased number of Kirana stores and small merchants and assist them in optimising their transactions, simplifying their operations, and delivering a rewarding experience, having the belief that the new cards will prove to be beneficial for retailers.

Adding on this, Annie Zhang, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, at Diners Club International stated that collaborating with HDFC Bank and Flipkart Wholesale will not only provide a ‘valuable’ offering to India-based SMEs but also extend the benefit and capabilities that Diners Club offers within the market.

As per the information provided in the press release, members can apply directly for the card at Flipkart Wholesale stores, and through its Best Price Flipkart Wholesale app. Furthermore, HDFC Bank is going to set up dedicated booths within Flipkart Wholesale stores to process credit card applications and provide related customer service.