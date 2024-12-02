HDFC Bank and Kanpur Nagar Nigam launch e-payment gateway

Starting with December 2014, residents of Kanpur, India will be able to make their property tax payments online using any debit card, credit card or net banking facility.

Currently, around four lakh registered tax payers in the six zones of Kanpur Nagar Nigam physically make tax payments at the municipal council through cash or cheque.

HDFC Bank has signed a memorandum of understanding with Kanpur Nagar Nigam to implement the payment solution.