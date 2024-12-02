HDA Truck Pride partners with TreviPay





Following this announcement, the partnership is expected to focus on the development of the new FUSE National Account Program which was developed in order to connect small and medium-sized fleets with an extensive network of several premier HDA Truck Pride solution providers across the region of the North America.

In addition, both HDA Truck Pride and TreviPay will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Throughout this initiative, the launch of the FUSE National Fleet program is set to optimise the development of HDA Truck Pride as a company that is dedicated to improving and delivering value across the fleet management spectrum. At the same time, TreviPay will focus on offering providers in the FUSE program the possibility to deliver invoicing and commercial payment terms to the partner fleets that they serve.

By partnering with TreviPay for payments and invoicing products, the participating HDA Truck Pride service providers will be given the capability to offer commercial payment or net terms in order to expand and ensure loyalty among the market of fleets each serves. Alongside a 90% improvement in invoice accuracy in the overall FUSE program, service providers will also be expected to experience a secure, easy-to-process billing system, as well as increased average order sizes and the ability to extend net terms without the need to take on credit risk. At the same time, TreviPay also guarantees payment and will manage collections through a program in order to reduce Days Sales Outstanding (DSO).

TreviPay’s program for the HDA Truck Pride network is expected to also connect service providers and fleets with streamlined onboarding, reporting, and invoicing capabilities, which are set to add to the value through an order-to-cash process. In addition, through TreviPay, fleets that get services within the FUSE program at participating solution providers will benefit from consolidated, online invoicing and payment options through a dedicated line of credit, where transaction terms will take place for 30 days. Fleets will be enabled to also take advantage of fast onboarding, as well as Accounts Payable integration and customised purchase controls.

The partnership will also fortify the company’s network’s competitive edge and market expansion, as well as improve the convenience and value proposition for its fleet customers and users.