HCE Service enables mobile payments with Public Key Infrastructure PSD2 ready

The platform is called SWIM (Software Wireless Identity Module) and aims to achieve strong customer authentication, auditability, end-to-end trust and security, and reducing implementation costs. SWIM has dropped the implementation costs of HCE cloud payments while adopting open standards (HCE, EMV, PKI, NFC, PCI-DSS, white box cryptography and biometrics). Moreover, the platform provides strong customer authentication based on Digital IDs provided to mobile users and this is compliant to Payment Service Directive 2 (PSD2) requirements.

SWIM comprises HCE Wallet App, PKI based credential management, tokenisation based account enablement, and authorisation processing components delivered as a PCI-DSS compliant private cloud infrastructure to Issuers (banks, wallet providers, transport, corporates, etc.).

PKI offers strong User & Device authentication for an HCE based implementation. Customer credentials are downloaded to the mobile handset only after a very secure channel has been established between the customer device and the issuer’s private SWIM host. The provisioning of tokenised payment credentials in the mobile wallet apps is done via two distinct highly secure mechanisms: One for digital ID based strong authentication and integrity, and the other for dynamic issuance of HCE tokens. SWIM therefore utilises “dual tokens” to protect the critical data of HCE tokens over the Internet and within mobile devices. HCE tokens are stored securely in devices using whitebox cryptography and enable EMV NFC payments to be performed even if there is no mobile Internet connectivity.