



HBX Group is a global independent B2B travel technology marketplace that operates Hotelbeds, Bedsonline, and Roiback. The company offers interconnected travel technology products to industry partners, to simplify travel through cloud solutions and curated data to boost revenue.

In partnership with FinPay, an e-money institution, HBX Group is launching the HBX Group eWallet in Spain in April 2025. The plan is to expand its availability to OECD countries starting in June of the same year.

The B2B eWallet serves as a digital tool that allows businesses to securely store and manage payments quickly and efficiently. Similar to a consumer digital wallet, it is specifically designed to facilitate instant cross-border transactions between companies. The HBX Group eWallet, customised for the travel industry, goes a step further by incorporating advanced features such as integrated financing, invoice access, and comprehensive transaction traceability. Its primary goal is to digitise and automate B2B payments, lower transaction costs, and increase the operational scalability of the travel ecosystem.

Further expansion in B2B payments

This launch follows other strategic moves by HBX Group to modernise travel payments and services. In recent years, the company has partnered with leading fintech providers to increase payment processing, improve supplier liquidity, and reduce friction in the booking-to-payment cycle. Meanwhile, FinPay has been expanding its footprint in Europe, offering modular digital payment solutions to a range of verticals, including logistics and mobility, and recently secured approval for its PSD2-compliant services across multiple EU jurisdictions. These aligned efforts reflect a shared commitment to enabling faster, safer, and more transparent B2B transactions across the travel and fintech ecosystems.