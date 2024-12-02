HBUS launches PAI Coin listing and giveaway for US audience

The listing will coincide with a 125,000 PAI Coin giveaway to new registered HBUS users. PAI Coin is designed by Project PAI, an open-source project that is meant to develop the blockchain-based platform for intelligent 3D AI avatars.

HBUS is the US partner of Huobi, the worlds digital currency marketplaces, and offers a variety of tokens and giveaways to the American audience. The promotion will take place from October 10th to October 24th, 2018, with deposits open on HBUS digital currency marketplace on October 10th and trading beginning October 11th. Makers will enjoy 0 trading fees, whereas takers will benefit of 0.03% trading fees for PAI trading pairs (PAI/USDT, PAI/ETH, PAI/BTC) for the duration of the promotion.