HBL teams up with MasterCard, Monet for mPOS service launch

The mPOS solution that HBL is launching will enable micro and small merchants to accept credit, debit and prepaid cards as payment, and can also integrate with back end systems of larger retailers to provide a mobile POS solution. The mPOS technology dubbed Swipe2Pay, powered by Monet, will help facilitate card payments and drive card acceptance across the country.

In recent news, MasterCard has forged a global partnership with Masabi, a provider of mobile ticketing and payments for transit, that will enable commuters and visitors in Greece to buy tickets for the subway or bus via their mobile phone.