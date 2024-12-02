HBL partners UnionPay to launch international prepaid card

The bank will issue UnionPay-branded USD prepaid cards to Nepali citizens with travel needs to China and beyond.

The partnership between the two financial services providers will also bring the financial support to Chinese tourists coming to Nepal through 80 branches, 1,300 POS machines and 1400 SCT machines.

China UnionPay is an organization regrouping 175 banks and financial institutions in China.

In recent news, Russian MDM Bank has partnered China’s Union Pay national payment system to issue Union Pay-based cards, standartnews.com reports, citing the Russian news agency Itar Tass.