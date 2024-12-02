HBL partners CyberSource for internet acquiring service

The new service will allow ecommerce businesses to accept payments online via Visa and other scheme credit and debit cards.

CyberSource provides an array of services to process online payments, streamline fraud management, and payment security. Established in 1994, CyberSource activated in online payment and fraud management services for medium and large-sized merchants. In 2010, it became a subsidiary of Visa. Today, more than 400,000 businesses worldwide use CyberSource solutions.

HBL has launched Internet Acquiring with Aga Khan Hospital’s Patient Behbud Society for donation collection and will be bringing on other businesses such as airlines, telecommunication operators and other service providers in 2014.

