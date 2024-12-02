HAZZA Network brings updates before the launch

HAZZA aims to provide a unified platform for merchants, banks, and payment providers, as well as interconnect with existing card schemes. Through the use of smart contract driven blockchain technology, HAZZA plans to address the key pain points facing the industry. Once operational, merchants using HAZZA could add new payment methods using smart contracts.

The HAZZA token sale is underway now by the OCTO3 Foundation in a private-sale and will be open to the public from October 3rd, 2017.