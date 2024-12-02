Hays selects Eskers accounts receivable solution

The solution has enabled Hays to automate 100% of customer invoice delivery, 65% as e-invoices and 35% as paper invoices.

With Esker’s solution, Hays has achieved benefits including:

Accelerated sending time — invoices and reminder letters are sent immediately in paper and electronic formats, down from one week

Eliminated time-consuming manual tasks

Improved traceability and visibility on sent invoices

Created the ability to absorb a growing volume of invoices.

