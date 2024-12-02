Harrods selects Farfetch as exclusive global ecommerce partner

Harrods will use Farfetch’s enterprise white-label offering, Farfetch Black & White Solutions, to create a global online destination for the department store’s customer base. Farfetch Black & White builds multi-channel ecommerce platforms that enable retailers and brands to interact with their consumers, while allowing them to focus on the creative aspects of their businesses.

The partnership will see Harrods use components such as ecommerce management, operations support, international logistics support, and technical support.

Harrods will continue to operate and manage trading on the site, including marketing, brand relationship and product strategy, all creative and editorial content, and customer services.