Harris+Hoole selects Judo Payments for mobile payments

By integrating judo’s technology, H+H’s app is set to enhance the ordering and payment process for their customers.

The new payment feature enables customers to add a pre-paid balance to the app that is then used to pay for items in store. The customer then ‘checks in’ via the app, selects their order and their balance is updated.

The payment experience is currently available at selected H+H stores, but is set to be officially rolled out to all stores throughout the summer of 2014.

judo provides card payments for mobile apps and a platform that enables building custom mobile payment solutions.