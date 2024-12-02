Harman partners JD.com to expand operations in China

As part of this partnership, Harman will start selling JBL Go Smart speaker through JD.com, a speaker which was just announced at CES 2016. The two companies will also work together in order to create smart home products in which they’ll incorporate smart audio systems, like voice recognition, for example.

Now, the JBL Go Smart speaker will support both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth streaming to give plenty of options as far as on-the-go streaming goes. When it is connected via Wi-Fi, this speaker can connect to a number of cloud-based resources which include voice search and recognition functions.

Cistomers can select a song using voice instructions in the system’s cloud-based music library, while they can also ask the speaker for weather and latest news. Harman says that this speaker’s built-in battery, which is rechargeable, will allow the user up to 5 hours of playtime. The device will be available on JD.com in Q2, 2016 and will cost CNY 399 (USD 61).