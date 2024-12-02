Harbortouch unveils Apple Pay-powered Perkwave mobile app

The Perkwave app’s pay-at-the-table feature, using Apple Pay technology, enables restaurants to comply with forthcoming EMV acceptance regulations.

The Perkwave app also includes built-in loyalty and rewards functionality to encourage customers to pay with the app, frequent the restaurant more often and find other local businesses that are enabled to accept Perkwave’s embedded Apple Pay technology.

Apple Pay enables customers to pay using Touch ID on iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in stores and within apps. The new service is enabled by a free software update to iOS 8. Apple Pay is designed to protect the user’s personal information. It doesn’t collect any transaction information that can be tied back to a user and payment transactions are between the user, the merchant and the user’s bank. Apple doesn’t collect one’s purchase history, so when users are shopping in a store or restaurant Apple doesn’t know what users bought, where they bought it or how much they paid for it. Actual card numbers are not stored on the device, instead, a unique Device Account Number is created, encrypted and stored in the secure element (SE) of the device. The Device Account Number in the secure element is walled off from iOS and not backed up to iCloud.

Harbortouch is a national supplier of point-of-sale systems. In addition to offering POS systems, Harbortouch also delivers a full range of merchant services such as credit/debit and gift card processing.