HappyEasyGo partners with Primer





Following this announcement, the new partnership aims to expand HappyEasyGo’s market presence, as well as replicate its development across the region of Southeast Asia. By incorporating Primer’s infrastructure, HappyEasyGo is expected to be able to connect with several payment processors, control transaction costs, as well as optimise payment performance for customers. At the same time, the collaboration will also enable the company’s swift and successful entry into new marketplaces.

As part of its ambitious development strategy, HappyEasyGo is expected to focus on expanding its operations in the region of Singapore and Malaysia, with other plans to enter Thailand and Indonesia in the near future. The firm will also further expand into Europe and the US, with continued support from Primer. Furthermore, HappyEayGo will leverage Primer’s extensive payment organisation capabilities, such as the flexible rounting of traffic across various processors, retrying failed transactions using fallbacks, as well as unlocking insights with Primer’s unified payment analytics suite.

HappyEasyGo will also be given the possibility to add new payment tools and methods for each local market, without the need or requirement for direct integration. This process is expected to ensure a secure, fast, and efficient rollout, which its meant to optimise the overall customer experience as well and further accelerate business growth. The partnership is set to lead to significant cost savings and new revenue streams through increased regional adoption as well.



