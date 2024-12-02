Hapag-Lloyd and ONE join Maersk/IBM blockchain platform TradeLens

The addition of more carriers to TradeLens is meant to help global supply chain customers expand and explore the benefits of digitisation and deliver new opportunities to the increasing number of TradeLens ecosystem participants across the global supply chain, according to a statement made by Maersk representatives.

Hapag-Lloyd and ONE will each operate a blockchain node, participate in consensus to validate transactions, host data and assume the role of ‘trust anchors’ – or validators – for the network. Both companies will be represented on TradeLens’ advisory board, which includes members from across the supply chain to advise on standards for neutrality and openness.