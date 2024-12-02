Hangzhou to become Chinas global cross-border ecommerce stronghold

According to the Hangzhou ecommerce pilot zone development plan, published by the local authorities on the 22nd of January 2016, the city will establish a system of information sharing, financial services, intelligent logistics, ecommerce credit, statistical monitoring and risk control, in order to promote cross-border ecommerce by the end of 2017.

The city will also adopt new measures for customs clearances, tax refunds, finance and logistics, to meet the need of global ecommerce development. According to the plan, the city will have over 5,000 cross-border ecommerce companies, more than 10 cross-border e-ommerce industrial parks and more than 20 cross-border ecommerce incubation platforms in 2017.

About USD 30 billion of exports and USD 10 billion of imports will be realised through the citys cross-border ecommerce platform. In March 2015, Chinas State Council approved the setup of the China (Hangzhou) cross-border ecommerce pilot zone. The zone is expected to settle problems in cross-border ecommerce, build complete industrial chains and provide experience that can be utilised by the sector across the country.