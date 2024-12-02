Handshake, Square team up to provide B2B ordering and payments

The new integration is now available on the Square App Marketplace.

For any B2B customer orders submitted on the Handshake Direct eCommerce website and mobile app, B2B sellers can now accept all major credit cards and see their money deposited in their bank account in 1-2 business days. Paying close attention to the typical payment workflows of B2B suppliers, manufacturers and distributors can also customize each customers eCommerce checkout experience; to require a credit-card only, pre-authorize and capture funds later, or capture funds from the customer immediately.

Sales reps writing orders on Handshake Rep can accept credit cards at tradeshows and customer appointments using Handshake Rep with Square, ensuring the B2B merchant gets paid faster.

The Square App Marketplace helps sellers discover integrated business applications that sync any Square account.

Handshake helps growing and midsize businesses reduce operational costs and accelerate the order-to-cash process. Its integration to Square gives these businesses the ability to capture sales rep and customer orders electronically. The integration also provides sales reps with access to the real-time data about their customers, accurate product, pricing and inventory information, and order history they need to grow revenue by having more strategic customer conversations.

In addition, Handshake supports the profitable growth of manufacturers and distributors through a B2B eCommerce website and buyer mobile app. Retailers and other business buyers can research products, review recent orders, and quickly create an order whether at the shelf in the store or stockroom, or from behind a desk in an office.