This investment aims to accelerate Hands In’s expansion across multiple sectors, improve its technology, and scale operations to support its growing customer base.











Funding for optimising split payment solutions

Hands In enables seamless multi-card payments, reducing cart abandonment and improving conversion rates for merchants operating in travel, ticketing, and hospitality. The company delivered results by recovering declined transactions and driving revenue for players like Air Europa.

Its partnership with Air Europa improved its multi-card solution’s capacity to reduce payment failures and increase conversions. With this new funding, the company aims to scale its split payment technology and onboard more enterprise clients.

Hands In previously secured GBP 500,000 in pre-seed funding in 2023, bringing the total capital raised to over GBP 1 million in two years. Following this, Hands In has expanded into new verticals, securing partnerships with payment providers including Checkout.com, Ecommpay, CellPoint Digital, BR-DGE, YUNO, and DEUNA.

The company will use its latest investment to activate signed contracts set to go live in 2025, secure additional enterprise deals, and achieve GBP 1 million in ARR. Its goal is to improve its product suite and deepen integrations with payment service providers.





Latest partnerships from Hands In

In 2024, the company partnered with Yuno, aiming to improve payments in the travel and hospitality sectors in Latin America. Through this collaboration, Hands In and Yuno intended to drive efficiency in the travel and hospitality industries by addressing the issues posed by card decline rates with split payment options amongst multiple cards and individuals.

Besides the decreasing convenience for consumers, the increase in rates of payment failure in the industry creates additional financial difficulties. Yuno provided several payment methods, while Hands In simplified the payment process by enhancing operations and addressing difficulties such as fraud and chargebacks.