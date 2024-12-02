Hands In partners with Yuno





Through this collaboration, Hands In and Yuno intend to drive efficiency in the Latin American travel and hospitality industries by addressing the issues posed by card decline rates with split payment options amongst multiple cards and individuals.











Hands In – Yuno partnership objectives

As per the information detailed in the press release, the partnership between Hands In and Yuno intends to support merchants in the travel, leisure, and hospitality sectors, as they face high rates of payment failures, mainly due to consumers using a single card to cover the total cost of travel and activities, whether they purchase as a group or they travel solo. In addition to decreasing convenience for consumers, the current situation creates additional financial difficulties for merchants conducting transactions. Considering Yuno’s experience in working with airlines and travel merchants, the company intends to provide several payment methods, while Hands In aims to simplify the payment process by enhancing operations and addressing difficulties such as fraud and chargebacks. Both companies’ objective is to offer a simple and convenient experience for both merchants and customers.



Furthermore, the partnership supports Hands In’s commitment to improving the payment orchestration experience, as Yuno provides the company with its experience in collaborating with airlines and travel merchants. By using Yuno’s knowledge of the Latin American market, Hands In aims to expand its footprint, enhance split payments, and provide simplified and advanced payment solutions that cater to the needs of the region. According to Hands In’s officials, the combination of the company’s technology with Yuno’s solutions focuses on providing airlines and travel merchants with a convenient and secure method for individuals to pay online with decreased credit limits.



Representatives from Yuno underlined that the alliance with Hands In assists in meeting the growing demand for split payment solutions in Latin America, specifically in the travel industry. Both companies plan to provide merchants with access to several payment methods and effective fraud prevention tools, working towards enhancing the overall payment sector in Latin America. Hands In’s ability to improve conversion rates and minimise card decline rates on high basket bookings and Yuno’s knowledge of payment orchestration support the improvement of how groups complete online payments in the region, therefore meeting the increasing needs of the travel and hospitality industry. The strategic collaboration supports the creation of more efficient and secure solutions that can benefit both businesses and their consumers across Latin America.