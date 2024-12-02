Handpoint receives mobile EMV certification from TSYS

TSYS is the first processor in the US to certify Handpoint’s mobile EMV solution, which is designed to enable partners with the ability to offer semi-integrated EMV on iOS, Android, and Windows devices.

Handpoint’s semi-integrated offering provides pre-certified EMV payments to integrated software vendors (ISVs) and value-added resellers (VARs) of NextGenPOS (mPOS/tabletPOS). The solution enables integration to a range of card readers and all payment types with P2PE security in just a few lines of code.

The solution helps developers to focus on core product innovation, while adding a secure method for accepting payments, including magnetic stripe, EMV and NFC contactless payments.

Using a semi-integrated architecture, exchanges between the PIN pad and point-of-sale (POS) are limited to non-sensitive data. With an integration to Handpoint, ISVs avoid lengthy EMV certifications, and their PCI compliance is simplified.