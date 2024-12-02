Handpoint launches in the US; announces new investment

Handpoint powers the next generation of POS technology by enabling hardware and software to the payments industry. Handpoint has also made moves in the mobile payments market, including developing an mPOS (mobile point-of-sale) solution with EMV payments.

With the EMV liability shift rapidly approaching in the US, Handpoint has launched its technology in this country with plans to allow payment market players to offer merchants the opportunity to shift from antiquated software systems accompanying the non-secure magstripe payments solutions to the new mobile relationship enhancing solutions of next generation POS.

According to the CEO and Co-Founder Gudjonsson, “the 2 million investment round is, aside from an US expansion fund, a vote of full confidence that the NextGenPOS, with its immense benefits in terms of merchant-customer relationship is the future of retail interaction.”