H&M launches online store for its Afound brand

Afound promises an innovative customer experience. The online marketplace sells fashion and lifestyle items from popular brands, both external and H&M’s labels.

Afound’s managing director, Fredrik Svartling, says the team behind the brand believes they can give their customers a completely new shopping experience in an exciting segment.

“We want to make it easy for our customers by being where they are, whether it’s digitally or in selected physical stores, and by offering a range tailored to local demand”, he says. “We will be offering a large number of attractive brands at really good prices.”

Aside from the two stores Afound will open in Stockholm and Malmö this month, the company also want to open additional stores in Gothenburg, Skärholmen and Kristianstad in late 2018.