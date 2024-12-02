H&M launches brand on Alibaba owned Tmall in China

This is the first time that H&M sells its main products through a third party, reports BusinessOfFashion.com

Market leader Inditexs main brand Zara opened an online store on Tmall in 2014, joining western brands such as Gap and ASOS, while Amazon joined in 2015, alongside its own online store in the country.

Swedens H&M launched its own independent online store in China in 2014, after entering the country around a decade ago, but Chinas ecommerce market is dominated by virtual shopping centres such as Alibabas Tmall and Taobao.

Allowing its merchandise to be sold on Tmall may help H&M gain a larger market share in China, especially as the demand for Western brands is at an all time high.