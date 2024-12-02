H&M, Klarna partner to modernise the shopping experience for consumers

This partnership will power the H&M Club1 payment programme, provide an omnichannel customer payment offering, a streamlined post-purchase service in the H&M app and other services.

Klarna’s single technological platform will enable in-store, mobile and online payments and simplified deliveries across all H&M channels. In addition, customers will be able to decide how and when to pay including ‘try before you buy’ Pay later service. All services will be integrated into H&M app and H&M Club.

Furthermore, according to the press release, H&M group will make an investment in Klarna. For more information about Klarna, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.