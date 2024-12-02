H&M, Klarna expand their partnership in US

The two companies aim to further integrate H&M’s digital and physical stores to give customers a personalised shopping experience no matter where, when, and how they shop.

The partnership extends across H&M channels, online as well as in-store, and will provide Klarna’s “Shop now, Pay Later” full product offering, as well as a streamlined post-purchase experience for deliveries and returns. This will be managed through the next generation of the H&M app and H&M’s loyalty programme. Currently, the new feature is available for H&M members only.

The go live in the US is expected during the autumn 2019, and the first country to go live in accordance with already announced partnership is Switzerland in August 2019, followed by the UK. Another five markets will also go live throughout 2019.

