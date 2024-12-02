H&M HOME, Google collaborate on voice payment application

To activate the H&M HOME Gift Guide, customers have to ask for the application from the Google Assistant and afterwards they can browse through the assortment of products. In addition, the new voice application offers a payment option through voice command.

The new voice gift guide will suggest and show options for customers depending on who the gift is for, price range, and personal style. Options will be shown directly on the mobile phone of the customer.

For this mobile application, H&M HOME teamed up with Google and payment provider Stripe. H&M HOME is one of the first retailers to enable users to purchase products from their online assortment by using their voice and Google Pay, without leaving the application.