Händlerbund joins Ecommerce Europe

The Händlerbund represents the interests of more than 30,000 online entities, about half of which sell products and/or services online to consumers.

François Momboisse, President of the Board of Directors of Ecommerce Europe, has informed that with the latest membership, the association has gained the support of 16 countries and over 25,000 e-companies.

Germany is a developed B2C ecommerce market of goods and services but still has high growth rates. In 2013, ecommerce turnover reached EUR 63.4 billion, which represents an increase of 26.8%, in comparison with 2012.

According to the European B2C E-commerce Report, which was published by Ecommerce Europe, this growth is expected to continue in 2014, by 20.6% to EUR 76.4 billion.