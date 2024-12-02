Hallmark partners with Venmo





Following this announcement, customers and clients will be enabled to send funds with Venmo in a physical Hallmark card. This offers users a secure, efficient, and fast way to send money to their families, friends, or acquaintances.

The partnership brings together Hallmark’s suite of services and expertise and Venmo’s simple payment methods, aiming to improve the overall process of sending gifts for their customers. Moreover, Hallmark + Venmo Cards were designed to provide clients with the opportunity to offer a physical card that holds money through Venmo. This will enable them to offer their gifts without the need for lost cash or checks.

In addition, customers will be allowed to let the recipient choose exactly what they want to do with the Hallmark + Venmo Cards. Clients will be able to select a card from the newly launched collection that celebrates a range of occasions, such as Holiday, Wedding, Birthday, and more.

By scanning the QR code that is implemented inside each card, users will be enabled to choose the amount of money that want to give and can handwrite a personalised message as well. The moment the recipient opens the card, they can scan the QR code to access the gifted amount in their Venmo account. The service is safe to use as only the customer’s intended recipient will be able to use and access the money sent in a Hallmark + Venmo Card, only after scanning the QR code on the receipt and by adding it to their own Venmo account.

The cards will be available for USD 4,99 at Hallmark.com, Hallmark Gold Crown Stores, as well as selected retailers nationwide.



Venmo’s recent partnerships and collaborations

In August 2023, the France-based cashback application Shopium announced the integration with Venmno in order to expand its cashback redemption offerings and capabilities. Following this announcement, Shopium clients were enabled to connect and leverage their Venmo accounts for receiving cashback deposits.

After downloading the Shopmium application and creating an account, clients were given the possibility to connect easily to their Venmo account through a setup procedure. Customers had the freedom to access their funds in a convenient and efficient manner, without the need for additional requirements for a minimum balance, or any associated redemption charges.

The supplementary payment avenue was designed to provide Shopium users with the capability of seeing and being in control over their finances while unlocking more opportunities to earn cash back as well. This was set to happen through upcoming deals on essentials, such as groceries, drinks, beauty items, or pet necessities.



