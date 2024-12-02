Half of UK consumers use digital wallets to pay for goods online

A survey conducted by digital payments experts Skrill reveals that more than one in ten 18-24 year old consumers (14%) now use digital wallets for every purchase they make online. However, a generational gap is forming with over a third (37%) of those aged 55 and above admitting to never having used a digital wallet to pay for goods and services online.

Findings also indicate just 4% of people saying they have never bought a product or service online. Yet the influence of technology is not confined to shopping online. When 18-24 year old consumers shop on the high street, one in five (17%) now pay for goods or services in-store with a mobile device, contactless reader, text service or a sensor that determines their location via their phone. This compared to only 2% of people aged 55 and over.