Half of consumers would use voice to pay for low value goods, research finds

The research also found that 11% have used voice to confirm their identity when purchasing goods online.

Other key findings:

53% of consumers believe that using voice-activated technology is quicker and more convenient than traditional payment methods;

62% said that a greater choice of verification methods, such as voice and fingerprint, make them feel more secure about making payments online; 81% still feel most comfortable if a password is included in the process;

18% would be happy to pay for a vacation or book flights using voice recognition;

37% trust that their financial information is secure when using voice activated technology and 45% said they do not want companies having access to their personal biometric details;

The research, Lost in Transaction: The end of risk?, explores consumer attitudes to biometrics prior to the roll-out of Strong Customer Authentication later in 2019. The annual study tracks changing views on payments globally.

For more information about Paysafe, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.